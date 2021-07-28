scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Under-construction building collapses in Andheri, 5 injured

According to the disaster management cell, the incident happened at around 12.30 am on Wednesay when the four-storey structure fell onto an adjoining house at Mehta Baba Chawl, Juhu Gully in Andheri West.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 28, 2021 9:50:30 am
A four-storey building collapsed in Andheri area of Mumbai last night.

Five people were injured after an under-construction building collapsed at Juhu Gully in Andheri during the early hours of Wednesday. According to the disaster management cell, the incident happened at around 12.30 am when the four-storey structure fell onto an adjoining house at Mehta Baba Chawl in Andheri West.

The injured are identified as Akbar Shaikh (60), Shamshuddin Shaikh (50), Chand Shaikh (34), Arif Shaikh (17) and Ajara Shaikh (18). They were moved to Cooper Hospital in Juhu for treatment. All are from one family.

Officials from BMC said that Shamshuddin has been discharged after treatment for the minor injuries he suffered and the other four are stable in hospital.

A team of fire brigades was pressed to carry out search and rescue operations at the collapse site.

