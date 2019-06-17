Mumbai: Uncle held for ‘raping’ 4-year-old

Toggle Menu
The incident took place last week when the two were at home, after which the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with police.

The accused had sexually assaulted the victim in the past also, police said. A case under relevant sections of rape under the IPC and POCSO Act has been registered. (Image for representational purpose only)

Mumbai Police has arrested a 39-year-old man, who suffers from schizophrenia, for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl. Police said the accused is the uncle of the victim.

The incident took place last week when the two were at home, after which the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with police. The accused had sexually assaulted the victim in the past also, police said. A case under relevant sections of rape under the IPC and POCSO Act has been registered. Family members told police that the accused’s wife had divorced him some years ago.

