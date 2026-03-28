Over 80% in Mumbai unaware blood in stool is a sign of colorectal cancer: Survey

Only 18.9 per cent of respondents in Mumbai recognise blood in stool and changes in bowel habits as warning signs of colorectal cancer, according to a nationwide Lifestyle & Digestive Health Awareness Survey, highlighting significant gaps in awareness and care-seeking behaviour in the city.

The survey, supported by Merck Specialities Pvt. Ltd., covered 10,198 individuals aged 25–65 years across 14 cities: Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune, to assess how people interpret digestive symptoms and when they seek medical help.

Findings presented by oncologists including Dr. Jyoti Bajpai of Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, Dr. Mubarakunnisa Tonse of Hiranandani Hospital Mumbai, and Dr. Darshit Shah of Sir H.N. Reliance Hospital Mumbai pointed to low awareness, high reliance on self-medication, and delayed medical consultation as key concerns.

Across India, over 80 per cent of respondents reported self-medicating for digestive issues such as acidity, indigestion or constipation instead of consulting a doctor. More than 65 per cent said they experience irregular bowel movements. Over 50 per cent consume outside or packaged food at least three times a week, with 28.1 per cent eating outside almost daily. Only 45.2 per cent reported exercising regularly, while 54.8 per cent said they do not exercise at least three times a week. Tobacco consumption was reported by 39.9 per cent respondents. Among younger respondents, 40 per cent reported ignoring digestive symptoms and not seeking medical advice, assuming them to be lifestyle-related. Notably, over 80 per cent were unaware that blood in stool can be an early warning sign of colorectal cancer.

City-specific data from Mumbai, based on 786 respondents (400 male and 383 female) across age groups 25–35 (305), 36–45 (216), 46–55 (137), and 55 and above (128), reflected similar trends. Over 85 per cent said they would opt for over-the-counter solutions or lifestyle changes if bowel habits changed for a few weeks, instead of consulting a doctor.

Digestive symptoms were widely reported, with 58 per cent experiencing irregular bowel movements and 52.8 per cent reporting a sensation of incomplete bowel evacuation. Lifestyle risks were also pronounced: 86 per cent frequently consume outside or packaged food; only 50.3 per cent exercise regularly, while 49.7 per cent do not; and 41.9 per cent reported tobacco use.

Self-management of symptoms was common, with 87.5 per cent handling gastric issues such as acidity, gas or indigestion on their own. Even in more serious situations, 27.8 per cent said they would self-medicate in cases of blood in stool. Among barriers to seeking care, 29.6 per cent cited lack of time, while others reported fear, embarrassment or the belief that symptoms were not serious.

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Awareness gaps extended further: only 22.2 per cent knew that serious digestive diseases can exist without pain. Family history of conditions such as bowel cancer, polyps, or inflammatory diseases including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and celiac disease was reported by 21.4 per cent respondents, but hereditary risks remained under-recognised.

Colorectal cancer, doctors said, is emerging as a growing health concern in India, driven by unhealthy diets, obesity and sedentary lifestyles. March is observed globally as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

“Colorectal cancer develops in the colon or rectum and often begins as small growths called polyps that can gradually become cancerous if untreated. Risk factors include unhealthy diets low in fibre, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, tobacco use, and age. Don’t miss symptoms such as persistent bowel habit changes, blood in stool, abdominal discomfort, fatigue, or unexplained weight loss. Colorectal cancer is highly treatable when detected early through screening methods such as colonoscopy,” said Dr Bajpai.

Dr Tonse said, “Another key concern in Mumbai is the tendency to self-medicate even in serious situations like noticing blood in stool. This, combined with low awareness of colorectal cancer warning signs, increases the risk of missing early diagnosis. The high number of people reporting tobacco use further raises the risk of developing gastrointestinal conditions, including colorectal cancer. Spreading awareness about symptoms, encouraging people to seek timely medical advice, and promoting regular screening are essential steps to improve early detection and outcomes.”

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Dr Shah added, “Frequent consumption of processed or outside food, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and obesity can increase the risk. Adopting healthier habits such as a fibre-rich diet, regular exercise, avoiding tobacco, and undergoing routine screening can reduce the risk.”