Mumbai Unani practitioner arrested for submitting fake certificates, registration number

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly submitting fake documents and registration number to the Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine, police said on Sunday.

While the quack has been practising for over two decades, the incident came to light only on Saturday when the accused reapplied for a permit to practice Unani medicine through the new online registration process.

According to the police, to make his application seem legitimate, the accused, identified as Devdas Raccha, had even lodged a complaint at Kherwadi police station, claiming that his original degree certificates had been stolen.

“Raccha runs a clinic in Bandra East and has been practising Unani medicine since 1994. He had submitted documents at that time, and has continued to practice for so many years without getting caught,” an officer from the MRA Marg police station said.

Recently, after the authorities launched a new online registration process, requiring all practising doctors to re-submit their registration number and certificates, it came to the fore that the accused has been using the registration number of another doctor.

“On Saturday, he went to Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine office at CST and submitted his registration number as I-26605 and even handed over his certificates for Ayurveda study from Sampurnanad Sanskrit University in Varanasi and secondary school certificate from Andhra Pradesh. Along with the documents, Raccha also submitted a missing complaint that he had lodged with the Kherwadi police,” a police officer said.

During verification, the authorities, however, found that the registration number submitted by the accused belonged to another Dr Sanjay Joshi.

“After conducting a thorough inquiry, the police were called and the accused was handed over to us,” an investigator in the case said. ens