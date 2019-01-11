Mumbai: Umakant Gundecha guest of honour at Kumbh meet

Classical vocalist Umakant Gundecha will be the guest of honour at the IE Round Table Conference themed around the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, to be held in Mumbai on Friday evening. At the event, panellists, including noted photographer Prashant Panjiar, food consultant and writer Sangeeta Khanna, author Shantanu Gupta and Kesari Tours Private Limited Managing Director Shailesh Patil will discuss the theme ‘How to plan for the largest human gathering on earth’.

During the hour-long discussion, speakers will bring in their own area of expertise to the table, talking about the arrangements that go into preparing for an event of this magnitude.

A collector’s edition magazine, titled Prayagraj Kumbh 2019, will be launched enlisting various aspects of the event after Kumbh Mela found a place in the UNESCO’s list for Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The magazine also explores why the event will be held at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three sacred rivers, the various sects that take part in Kumbh and its spiritual significance.