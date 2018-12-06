Mumbai: Ulhasnagar MLA’s son booked for abduction, extortion

The Thane Police on Tuesday booked Omi Kalani, the son of Ulhasnagar MLA Jyoti Kalani, for allegedly abducting a businessman and extorting money from him. The complainant was allegedly asked to pay Rs 50 lakh to ensure his safety, the police said.

According to Kolsewadi police, the complainant, Anil Kanjani, is a cloth merchant who deals in readymade garments. “Kanjani was kidnapped in his own scooter by one of the accused over some unpaid money to Kanjani’s dealer. He was then held against his wishes, he claims, by the accused who threatened him with knives and a revolver and then sent him home and asked to report at Omi Kalani’s office in Ulhasnagar,” said an officer.

Omi, son of NCP MLA Jyoti Kalani, had been booked earlier by Thane police for extortion and on other charges, the police said. “We have booked him and five others under sections 364 A (kidnapping for ransom), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“The accused include the dealer from whom Kanjani used to purchase his shop’s items. The accused have

threatened the complainant and also beaten him up when he was kept in custody for nearly two days,” the

officer said.

Kolsewadi police have not made any arrests yet. “Omi Kalani was not directly present. So, we are tracing the men who actually kidnapped the businessman. Investigation is on,” said a senior officer.

Jyoti Kalani claimed that it is plan to defame her son and her. “I have written to the senior inspector claiming that because of political and personal rivalry, my son’s name is being dragged into the matter when he was not even involved. We have asked for CCTV footage of the police station to prove that the police are colluding with our rivals who have forced the complainant to file a false FIR against my son,” she said.