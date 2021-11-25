Mumbai: Ukrainian woman falls to death from 12th floor flat

A 28-year-old Ukrainian woman died after falling off the window of her rented apartment situated on the 12th floor of a high-rise in Andheri (west) early on Wednesday. The DN nagar police have ruled out foul play and have registered a case of accidental death.

The incident took place around 5.15 am in Millionaire Heritage building on SV road. The police said the deceased, Ahnesa Dubyna, was seated on the kitchen’s window and fell off after losing her balance.

Dubyna had moved into the 2-BHK apartment on Tuesday as a paying guest along with three more women — all foreign nationals. While a Russian national and Uzbekistan national were staying in one bedroom, the deceased was staying with another Ukrainian national in the second bedroom.

The police said while the three women went off to sleep, Dubyna was sitting alone consuming alcohol. Her flatmates learnt about the mishap only after the building’s watchman came knocking on their door, they added.

The police said Dubyna had come to India for the first time and was on a business visa. She did not personally know the other Ukrainian woman who was staying with her, they added. The embassy has been informed by the police about the death.