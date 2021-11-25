scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 25, 2021
MUST READ

Mumbai: Ukrainian woman falls to death from 12th floor flat

The incident took place around 5.15 am in Millionaire Heritage building on SV road. The police said the deceased, Ahnesa Dubyna, was seated on the kitchen's window and fell off after losing her balance.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
November 25, 2021 5:09:59 am
Andheri, Andheri west, fall to death, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDubyna had moved into the 2-BHK apartment on Tuesday as a paying guest along with three more women -- all foreign nationals.

A 28-year-old Ukrainian woman died after falling off the window of her rented apartment situated on the 12th floor of a high-rise in Andheri (west) early on Wednesday. The DN nagar police have ruled out foul play and have registered a case of accidental death.

The incident took place around 5.15 am in Millionaire Heritage building on SV road. The police said the deceased, Ahnesa Dubyna, was seated on the kitchen’s window and fell off after losing her balance.

Dubyna had moved into the 2-BHK apartment on Tuesday as a paying guest along with three more women — all foreign nationals. While a Russian national and Uzbekistan national were staying in one bedroom, the deceased was staying with another Ukrainian national in the second bedroom.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The police said while the three women went off to sleep, Dubyna was sitting alone consuming alcohol. Her flatmates learnt about the mishap only after the building’s watchman came knocking on their door, they added.

Click here for more

The police said Dubyna had come to India for the first time and was on a business visa. She did not personally know the other Ukrainian woman who was staying with her, they added. The embassy has been informed by the police about the death.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 25: Latest News

Advertisement