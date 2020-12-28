Mumbai: UK passengers to undergo RT-PCR tests on 7th day of institutional quarantine

The BMC on Sunday revised Covid-19 quarantine guidelines for all passengers coming from the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa, Middle East and European Countries.

Now, all passengers will have to undergo RT-PCR tests on the seventh day of their institutional quarantine at their own cost. Earlier, BMC guidelines suggested that the passengers would have to undergo RT-PCR tests between the fifth and seventh day of their quarantine at their own cost.

If the test report is negative, they would be discharged from institutional quarantine and asked to observe mandatory home quarantine for seven days, the guidelines issued by Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said. A home quarantine stamp will be put on the hands of the passengers and undertaking will be taken that they will remain in home quarantine.

If the test result is positive, the passenger will be shifted to a designated Covid-19 hospital like Seven Hills hospital for UK residents and GT hospital for travelers from other countries. “A total of 14 days of quarantine is to be ensured,” the guidelines stated.

On December 26, 11 flights from Europe and the Middle East had arrived at Mumbai international airport.

According to the details provided by the BMC, of the 868 passengers who arrived in these flights, 477 are quarantined in the city and 385 were allowed to go to other states. Six passengers were exempted from 14-days mandatory quarantine.