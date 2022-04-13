Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray visits Mantralaya first time after operation

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Wednesday visited Mantralaya for the first time in 2022 after his surgery in November 2021. Mantralaya is the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government and is located in south Mumbai. Thackeray has been at the receiving end from various political parties for not attending office.

On Wednesday, Thackeray was received at the main gate of Mantralaya by chief secretary Manu Kumar Shrivastava and later, he attended a small exhibition in the corridor dedicated to Dr B R Ambedkar whose birth anniversary will be celebrated on April 14.

Senior officers like additional chief secretaries Ashish Kumar Singh, Sanjay Chahande, principal secretary Vikas Kharge and police commissioner Sanjay Pandey accompanied Thackeray as he visited various departments like Law and Judiciary, Chief Secretary’s Office, the General Administration Department and the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. A spokesperson of the CMO said Thackeray asked his officers to take steps towards going paperless.

After a surgery in his spine, Thackeray had completely kept himself off from the Winter session of the state Assembly and only made a few appearances during the Budget session.

The CM had undergone a spine surgery on November 12 and there were postoperative complications following which he had to undergo another surgery on November 19 which delayed his recovery. Since he has several stents in his heart, he was advised to minimise public contact to avoid contracting Covid-19.

The BJP had been very critical about Thackeray not attending office and had often taunted him. However, the CM kept saying that he was continuously working and operating from his office at Varsha — the official residence of the Maharashtra CM.