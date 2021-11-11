scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray admitted to hospital with cervical problem

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
November 11, 2021 2:03:28 am
Uddhav Thackeray, hospitalisation, Covid-19, Chief Minister's Office, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, MaharashtraSources in the Chief Minister's Office said Uddhav Thackeray would undergo a surgical procedure. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday evening for treatment of a cervical problem. In a statement,  Thackeray said that he had neglected neck pain in his preoccupation with the government’s battle against Covid-19, and that this had affected his health. He has been recently seen wearing a neck brace.

Thackeray added that he was getting admitted to a hospital and would likely stay there for two to three days.

He also sought the blessings people for treatment. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said he would undergo a surgical procedure.

