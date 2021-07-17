Mumbai: Uddhav meets family of MPSC aspirant who died by suicide

Two weeks after the death by suicide of MPSC aspirant Swapnil Lonkar, his family members on Friday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who assured them that his sister, Pooja, will get a government job based on her education and eligibility.

Thackeray extended moral support to Swapnil’s father Sunil, mother Chhaya and sister Pooja. “The incident was unfortunate but you have to be patient. We are all with you,” he said.

Lonkar, a 24-year-old student who was preparing for the state civil services exams conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), died by suicide in Pune, blaming the delay in appointment.