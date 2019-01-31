Mumbai: Uber water taxis to ply from Gateway to Elephanta Caves

COME FRIDAY, residents would be able to book Uber water taxis to travel from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves and Mandwa.

As promised by Union Minister for Transport And Shipping Nitin Gadkari last year, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) launched its water transport facility on Wednesday.

The water taxis will be an addition to the domestic cruise terminal, Mumbai-Goa cruise and floating restaurants launched by MbPT.

At present, residents take ferries from Gateway of India to Mandwa, which further connects to Alibaug and Kihim beaches.

The uber water taxis, each would seat six, can be booked 15 minutes in advance. The distance, which at present takes an hour through ferries, will be covered in 20 to 25 minutes.