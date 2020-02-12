Mumbai: Uber revokes suspension of man who drove poet to police station

The total size of the plot is nearly 200 acre, on which nearly 168 farmers grow crops. In 2019, the government gave 43 acres for the Metro-4 car shed. (Representational Image) The total size of the plot is nearly 200 acre, on which nearly 168 farmers grow crops. In 2019, the government gave 43 acres for the Metro-4 car shed. (Representational Image)

Cab aggregator Uber revoked driver Rohit Singh Gaur’s suspension Tuesday, a week after he drove a poet to Santacruz police station for allegedly discussing “anti-national” topics over the phone.

An Uber spokesperson said Singh will be made to undergo sensitisation workshop to understand what could be constituted as “rude behaviour”. “Following our internal review and to meet our standards, we enrolled the driver for re-sensitisation of our policies and community guidelines,” the Uber spokesperson said.

Singh, who resumed driving the cab for Uber from Tuesday night, said he received no such information from the Uber team when his suspension was revoked Tuesday morning.

On February 5 night, Singh was driving Jaipur-based Bappadittya Sarkar from Juhu Silver beach to Kurla when he heard him discuss, over the phone, about the protests at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and Mumbai Bagh against CAA, NRC and NPR. Singh reportedly took Sarkar to police station and told police, “Yeh desh jalane ki baat kar raha hai, bol raha hai main Communist hoon, hum Mumbai mein Shaheen Bagh banadenge, mere paas poori recording hai (He was talking about burning the country, saying he is a Communist, he will make a Shaheen Bagh in Mumbai, I have the entire recording).”

Sarkar was questioned by police for two-and-half hours and allowed to leave. He said he only spoke about protest cultures in different cities, what happened at Shaheen Bagh, and people’s discomfort with Lal Salaam. Sarkar said he was shocked when he realised that the driver had brought him to a police station after overhearing his conversation on Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Referring to Uber’s decision to revoke driver’s suspension, Sarkar said, “It’s scary that he is allowed to drive because he publicly said that he’d do it again if the situation arose.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.