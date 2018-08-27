Mumbai: This cab driver doubles as an animal rescuer

Sailesh Mehta in his car. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Sailesh Mehta in his car. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Sailesh Mehta’s taxi is like no other. You expect just another nondescript car to reach your doorstep, but what arrives after the ride is booked on the app instead resembles an ambulance.

The white Maruti Wagon R has ‘Animal Rescue’ and Jivdaya, the name of his NGO, written in prominent letters. Inside, Mehta (51) has fitted his car with a first-aid kit, nets and bags, and a smattering of equipment guaranteed to pique passengers’ curiosity.

“When they see my car, most passengers ask about my rescue work. After they reach their destination, I give each passenger my card and ask them to call me if they spot an injured animal,” said Mehta.

The visiting cards are as distinctive as his car, identifying Mehta as an Animal Welfare Officer devoted to the treatment of injured animals and dotted with pictures of a sparrow, a pigeon, a dog, cat and cow.

In the year-and-a-half that Mehta has been a driver with cab aggregator Uber, he has had a number of passengers put his cards to good use.

The C P Tank resident has been driving professionally and, simultaneously, engaged in animal rescues for a decade-and-a-half. For him, both jobs are closely intertwined. “Fifteen years ago, I began working at a travel agency owned by an elderly Parsi in Parel. The office was located close to the Bai Sakerbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital and my boss was also actively involved in social work. I began visiting the hospital regularly and soon became familiar with the doctors and staff working there,” he said. Egged on by his then boss, Mehta began to actively look out for injured animals on his daily drives. “The boss would tell me that he was paying me to do social work,” recalls Mehta.

As the years went by, Mehta’s trips to the hospital with injured animals increased in frequency and his network of like-minded individuals in the city widened. Today, he is able to count on 500-600 volunteers who are only a phone call away.

His number is listed among animal rights activists in the directories of the Mumbai Police, BMC and fire brigade control rooms.

Several calls come while Mehta is ferrying a passenger. “So far, I haven’t met a single passenger who has complained of being inconvenienced by my rescue work. On the other hand, passengers are always helpful, some of them even note down phone numbers and addresses for me where a rescue has to be made,” he says.

Mehta has a special place in his heart for a high-ranking business executive he had picked up at the international airport one night two months ago and was to drop at the Oberoi Trident Hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex. “At Vakola we saw that a bunch of bikers had stopped on the road and surrounded a bleeding dog. I asked for permission to stop for a minute to investigate. To my surprise, the passenger also got out of the car with me,” Mehta says.

He was further taken aback when the passenger insisted on accompanying him to Parel, waiting as the dog was treated, his jetlag forgotten. “The passenger also paid for the medical treatment and told the doctors that he would cover all other expenses,” he adds.

Mehta has been rewarded with glowing praise by passengers in comments left on his Uber rider application. That prompted him to be recognised and awarded by the firm earlier this year at a programme to felicitate drivers with steady five-star ratings. A spokesperson from Uber says, “We are proud to have a driver partner like him. He Not only he goes the extra mile to provide a happy experience to the passengers, he also help animals in need of rescue…”

He relies on his own earnings and savings to fund his charitable work – whether it is to buy food for dozens of stray cats living near his home or to run an aviary on the terrace of a building in Fort where rescued birds are housed, fed and nursed back to health before being released back in the wild. And worry over funds for these ventures does not concern him too much.

