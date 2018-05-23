Mumbai: Two years after rape of minor, neighbour arrested

The investigation of the incident was later transferred to the Bhandup police station. The investigation of the incident was later transferred to the Bhandup police station.

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his 13-year-old neighbour at a closed mill compound in Bhandup two years ago. The girl, who had a miscarriage in 2016 after she was allegedly raped, had earlier not divulged the identity of the accused, as she was threatened with dire consequences, police said.

The girl, who was Class VII when the incident took place, broke her silence on Monday. Following this, the neighbour, who has since married, was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Police said the 23-year-old accused is also a resident of Bhandup and stays in the same neighbourhood as the victim.

“While we are yet to ascertain when the incident took place, the matter came to light in December 2016 after the girl complained of stomach ache…,” said a police officer.

“The family initially consulted a doctor, who advised them to approach Sawarkar Hospital in Mulund. Later, after she had a miscarriage, the Navghar police station was informed,” the officer said.

The investigation of the incident was later transferred to the Bhandup police station.

In December 2017, a case of rape under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered.

“The victim hasn’t been cooperating since then and to mislead us, she would take names of other local residents. Several men were brought to the police station for questioning,” said an officer.

Earlier this month, the Crime Branch Unit 7 started investigating the case, following which, the girl divulged the name of the alleged accused. On Monday, the accused was arrested by the Crime Branch officials from his residence, following which, he was handed over to the Bhandup police.

