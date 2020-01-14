Mumbai: Two workers die after falling off narrow cliff at Jivdani Temple

According to police, work on the project had started recently as the existing ropeway was able to ferry only a small number of devotees at a time. (Representational Image) According to police, work on the project had started recently as the existing ropeway was able to ferry only a small number of devotees at a time. (Representational Image)

Two labourers died when they lost their balance on a narrow cliff and fell from a height of 10 to 12 feet while laying new trolley tracks at Jivdani Temple in Virar on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ganesh Wayda (26) and Jayant Hadal (38), who were part of a crew that was building a new trolley system for tourists to access Jivdani Temple, located on a hill in Virar (East).

According to police, work on the project had started recently as the existing ropeway was able to ferry only a small number of devotees at a time.

Renuka Bagde, sub-divisional police officer, Virar, said the labourers fell on a bed of rocks below and sustained head injuries, and were declared dead after being rushed to a hospital nearby.

Police have lodged a case of accidental death. Bagde said the construction supervisor will be booked for causing death due to negligence. “We are investigating how the men were working at such a precarious spot and whether they had any safety equipment,” she said.

