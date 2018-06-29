Mumbai: Two women held for selling drugs

Navi Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two women for allegedly selling drugs. The women from Nigeria who lived in Kharghar, were selling Methaquanol or MD, police said. According to Taloja police, Happiness Agbonkhian (28) and Destiny Philip (32) were arrested on Thursday evening. “They had over 200gms of MD, a contraband, in their possession valued at 7 lakh,” a senior officer said. “We have booked them under NDPS Act and are investigating further,” he added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App