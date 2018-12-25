Mumbai: Two women arrested for kidnapping three-year-old girl

Two women have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old girl in Mumbai.

Advertising

The accused, Sakina Umar (29) and Fatima Begam Ali Bin Umar (39), were arrested on Saturday. While Sakina was arrested from Pune, Fatima was arrested from Hyderabad.

On December 16, a domestic help approached Agripada police station alleging that her three-year-old daughter went missing when she was playing alone in the veranda of her employer’s house.

Following this, a case of kidnapping was registered and started scrutinising CCTV footage in Byculla, Kalyan and Pune railway stations. “In the CCTV footage, we could see the kidnapped child with a boy at Byculla station. In sometime, a woman arrived with a bag and they boarded a train to Pune along with the kidnapped girl. A team was sent to Pune but to no avail,” said a police officer.

Advertising

After the team returned to Mumbai, the officers checked again went back to the CCTV footage at Byculla station and found Umar making a call from a public phone near Hindustan Masjid.

“We scrutinised the call data records of the PCO and zeroed in on a suspect. We came to know that she had contacted someone in Hyderabad and accordingly approached the local police. A team was sent to house, where the three-year-old was found with Fatima,” said the officer.

Fatima was detained and the Agripada police took her in custody later. During interrogation, Sakina’s role came to the fore and she was arrested from Pune. The girl was later reunited with her mother, said police.