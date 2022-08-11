Mumbai: Two succumb to injuries in Monday’s fire in Worli chawl

August 11, 2022 1:01:31 pm
Two women succumbed to the injuries they sustained in the fire reported from a chawl in Worli Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said in a statement.
Laxmi Rathod, 50, was admitted to Kasturba Hospital and was being treated for her injuries when she succumbed on Tuesday at 3.30 am, according to information from the BMC’s Disaster Management Department. Madhu Rathod, 38, was declared dead at Nair Hospital on Wednesday evening.
The BMC statement said Dhiraj Rathod, 41, and Teja Kala Rathod, 71, have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli and are in stable condition.
A small fire was reported in an AC unit in one of the houses on the second floor of Mariam Mansion Chawl on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg in Worli on Monday at 2.53 am. Four people were injured in the fire and were rushed to Kasturba and Nair Hospitals for treatment.
