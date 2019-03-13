Mumbai: Two senior IPS officers transferred after ECI rejects govt plea

Two senior IPS officers were transferred on Tuesday from their posts after the Election Commission of India rejected the state government’s proposal to have them continue in key positions in the Mumbai Police.

The government shifted Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Ravindra Shisve (2002 batch) to the protection and security branch of the Mumbai Police. He will replace 2004-batch IPS officer Nishith Mishra, who had only returned to the state last year following a stint in the CBI.

Besides Shisve, 2004-batch officer Pravin Padwal, Additional CP (South), was transferred to the traffic department as additional CP. Veeresh Prabhu (2005 batch), who is at present posted in the traffic department, will replace Shisve. Mishra will be the new Additional CP South.

Along with Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deven Bharti, Padwal and Shisve were the three officers whom the state government wanted to continue in executive posts after serving three years in the city.

According to EC guidelines, prior to an election, bureaucrats who have served at least three years out of the last four years in the same district will be transferred to non-executive posts where they will have no poll-related responsibilities.

While Bharti has been Joint CP in Mumbai for nearly four years, Padwal and Shisve have been in their current posts for less than two years. “The EC has also considered their tenure in Mumbai as deputy commissioners of police before their promotion a few years ago,” said a senior state police officer.

“As the officials hold important law and order posts, the government was keen for them to continue in their positions during the elections given their experience of policing in Mumbai,” the officer added.

The state government Monday had written to the EC, reiterating the need to retain Bharti as JCP. Senior officials said since Sanjay Barve had recently taken charge as Mumbai Police Commissioner, the government required an experienced official at the helm during general elections.