Mumbai: Two persons waiting for bus die after car runs over them

TWO PERSONS waiting at the Everard Nagar bus stop on the Eastern Express highway in the city were run over by a car on Monday morning. While both persons died later, police registered an FIR in the case and arrested the car’s driver.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.15am and Babasaheb Kale (55) and the other person, unidentified as yet, were waiting at the bus stop when the driver of a silver colour Hyundai Accent car coming from the BKC connector side and heading towards Thane lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the duo, before hitting the divider.

Both victims were rushed to hospital but succumbed to the injuries they sustained.

A police official said the driver then fled the spot and parked his vehicle some distance away. He also covered his vehicle with the cover of another car that was parked there. The police are awaiting medical reports to find out if the arrested driver was under the influence of alcohol.