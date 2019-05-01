Mumbai: Two months’ stock in 7 lakes supplying water to city

THE SEVEN lakes that supply water to Mumbai have a stock of water for approximately just over two months with the summer at its peak. The water stock stands at 17.86 per cent of its total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres, as on Tuesday.

The city requires 4,200 million litres of water daily (MLD), of which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supplies 3,800 MLD. On Tuesday, the water stock in the seven lakes was 2.58 lakh million litres, recorded to be the lowest as on April 30 in the last three years. Compared to this year, it was 4.42 lakh million litres (30 per cent) on April 30, 2018.

The city draws water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar, which are in Thane and Nashik districts. Tulsi and Vihar are the two lakes that are located within city limits in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali.

Bhatsa lake is the major supplier of water to the city, which is at 17.52 per cent (17,037 million litres) of its capacity. Bhatsa, with a reserve water supply of 2.24 lakh million litres, also supplies water to neighbouring cities of Thane and Bhiwandi.

The BMC will need a nod from the state government to dip into the reserve stock. A civic official, on condition of anonymity, said, “We haven’t received a reply from the state government. However, the meetings over usage of reserve stock were quite positive.”

“We are confident that the city will be able to manage its water needs this season. We are not planning to increase the water cut as of now,” the official added.

The BMC ordered a 10 per cent water cut and a 15 per cent cut in water supply timings in November 2018, when the water stock stood at 76 per cent of its total capacity.

The civic body had then announced that the cut will remain in place till the monsoon in 2019.

In November 2017, the water stock stood at 92 per cent.