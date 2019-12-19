Mumbai: Two-month-old boy abandoned by parents at rly station reunited with grandparents

The baby was found on a bench at platform 1 of the station on December 16. (Representational) The baby was found on a bench at platform 1 of the station on December 16. (Representational)

A TWO-MONTH-OLD boy abandoned by his parents at King Circle station was reunited with his grandparents by the Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday. The infant was returned after his parents, who claimed to have abandoned him as they could not financially provide for him, were identified through a DNA test.

The baby was found on a bench at platform 1 of the station on December 16. According to the GRP, the boy was wrapped in a cloth and kept outside the first class ladies compartment. He had a torn photograph on him, which had an address scribbled at the back. He was being held by a woman in the photograph.

Senior Inspector of Wadala GRP, Rajendra Pal, said, “We checked CCTV footage and saw a woman wearing a saari with a pallu over her head leaving the baby. We also traced the address found on the photograph, which was of a locality in Kandivali.”

As the police team went around the area asking for the woman in the photograph, the officers were able to identify the couple as Kavita Singh (21) and Samudam Singh (23). When brought to the police station, they claimed to be the parents of the infant.

“However, we could not be sure. So, following instructions from our seniors, we got a DNA test conducted on the couple. The results came out to be positive,” said Pal.

A case was subsequently registered under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) of the Indian Penal Code and the two were produced before the court. Following court order, the infant was handed over to his grandparents, who were called to Mumbai from Patna.

“Despite being booked for a punishable offense, the parents were not arrested. They said they left the infant, as they did not have the money to raise him,” said Pal.

