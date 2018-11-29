Mumbai: Two-month-old baby girl undergoes complex surgery, survives cardiac failure

A Kalyan-based baby underwent a complicated heart surgery, just 11 days after her birth, as the left side of her heart was smaller and underdeveloped than the right one.

Avantika Nair, now two months old, requires regular body oxygen level and heart beat checks at home to ensure that her heart is pumping blood well. In September, when she was born premature with a heart, smaller than the size of a lemon, doctors diagnosed her with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a condition in which the left side remains underdeveloped and is unable to pump fresh blood into the body.

“The incidence is 0.2 per 10,000 live births. In India the diagnosis of this condition during pregnancy is slowly increasing. Of all heart-related deaths in neonates, this is responsible for one-fourth of the cases. The child dies within 14 days or so of birth,” said Dr Shreepal Jain, paediatric interventional cardiologist.

“She is our first-born and we got pregnant after trying for a long time. We didn’t want to lose the baby,” said mother Dhanya Nair (32), an accountant. In her fifth month of gestation, a 4D scan diagnosed the heart anomaly. She had already undergone an abortion during the first pregnancy. “We decided to save the baby anyhow,” said Unnikrishnan Nair (40), who works with an IT firm.

Weighing 2.10 kg at birth, Avantika was kept on intensive care support at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for 11 days before a team of 12 doctors operated upon her in a complicated surgery that involved stenting, atrial septostomy and artery banding.

According to paediatric cardiac surgeon, Dr Biswa Panda, in a normal heart, the impure blood enters from right side and fresh blood is pumped into the body from the left side. “Since there was little supply of pure blood from the left atrium and ventricle, there was an imbalance in blood circulation. Our ultimate aim was to make the baby survive,” Panda said.

In a ‘Hybrid Norwood’ procedure, doctors first put a stent to improve blood supply to body, then an artery banding was done to reduce excessive blood flow and finally a balloon atrial septostomy was conducted to create a hole in the upper chamber walls of the heart.

“We cannot change the measurements of the heart, but we attempted to make it function until another surgery can be done when she grows up,” Panda added.

Within four hours of the surgery, Avantika suffered a massive cardiac failure. Doctors massaged her heart, gave medications, but nothing worked. “We finally put her on a heart machine. Her condition improved after 24 hours,” Panda said.

The two-month-old was discharged from the hospital after 45 days. “What is unique in this case is that the child was managed and surgery was planned before birth. That made it possible to save her life,” said Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO at Wadia hospital.