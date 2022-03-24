Mumbai: Two MHADA officials arrested for demanding, accepting bribe

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have arrested two Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) officials for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a man to give possession certificate of the house he had won in a lottery.

The accused have been identified as estate manager Yashvant Gosavi (54) and senior clerk Sandip Panchal (36), who were booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, said the officials.

According to the police, the relatives of the complainants had won a flat in MHADA’s lottery for the low-income group (LIG) and completed all the legal procedures to secure its possession.

Gosavi, a property manager in the marketing department of the MHADA’s Mumbai office, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant to hand over the possession receipt of the flat. As the complainant did not want to bribe government servants, he lodged a written complaint with the ACB, Mumbai office, said the police.

The ACB laid a trap and caught Gosavi red-handed while accepting the bribe of which he paid Rs 25,000 to Panchal as his share, said the officials. After following the due procedure, the amount was seized from them, added the officials.