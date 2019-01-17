Mumbai: Two men shoot at another, woman injured

In an incident where two men allegedly shot at another man in Andheri (East) on Wednesday, a woman was injured when she fell after the firing caused panic in the area.

The bullet, however, did not hit the intended target. Police said they have arrested one of shooters, identified as Vikas Sharma, while the other is on the run.

The duo, the police said, attacked Mukhtar Shaikh, a local resident, over a previous case that he had filed against them. An officer at Sahar police station said a case of attempt to murder has been registered.