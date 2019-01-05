Mumbai: Two men held for raping woman, one absconding, say cops

Two men were arrested for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman, who lived in their neighbourhood. The woman had lodged a complaint against three men on December 29, police said.

“The woman had lodged a complaint against the three men, one of whom is still on the run. We arrested the other two from their houses on January 2,” said senior inspector Dattatreya Shinde.

The woman complained that she was accosted by the accused, who forced her to drink alcohol, after which she became unconscious, police said. “She had gone to take a bath when the men accosted her. Once she had fainted, they carried her to an empty house, where they raped her multiple times, until her husband came looking for her,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

“We have lodged a case based on the woman’s complaint. However, there are certain lose ends in her statement, which we are probing. The men have been sent to judicial custody and we are looking for the third man,” the officer said.