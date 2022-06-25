scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai: Two men get one year in jail for stalking

The two men, both aged 19 when the incident took place in 2013, were found guilty under Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: June 25, 2022 1:42:52 am
In 2013, the girls had complained that when they were eating vada pav at a stall, the two men came to the spot and demanded their phone numbers. (Representational)

Two men who stalked two minor girls and sought their contact numbers were sentenced to one year in jail by a special court earlier this week.

The two men, both aged 19 when the incident took place in 2013, were found guilty under Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In 2013, the girls had complained that when they were eating vada pav at a stall, the two men came to the spot and demanded their phone numbers. They also followed the girls to a distance, after which the the minors raised an alarm and the men were arrested.

The men, in their defence, had said that though it was claimed that the incident took place at a public place, there was no independent witness to corroborate this other than the testimonies of the girls.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Mumbai

The court said, “Though it is assumed that other people were present near the spot of incident, it is the fact of common knowledge that offences of stalking and harassment of women are committed by concealing it from others, by taking precaution that no person would hear the words of notice such indecent act of accused.”

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement