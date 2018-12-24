Mumbai: Two men accused of rape get bail

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to two senior citizens who were accused of raping a 35-year-old, schizophrenic woman while offering her a job. According to police, in September 2017, a 62-year-old man had offered a job to the victim at his garment shop and said that he would pay her Rs 10,000 salary.

Thereafter, he took the victim to an isolated cloth factory and allegedly raped her. The accused also allegedly threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone. The FIR stated that eight days after the incident, the accused called her at his residence. When the woman went to his residence, a friend of the accused, a 60-year-old man, was also present in the house. Both the senior citizens consumed liquor and after threatening the woman, they allegedly raped her, the FIR said.

On December 30, 2017, she found out that she was pregnant for 13 weeks. On January 23, the woman lodged an FIR. The lawyer of accused argued before the court that the medical report indicated that the woman was suffering from schizophrenia and there was likelihood of her having falsely implicated the accused.

The lawyer further argued that the statement of the woman did not specify the dates of incidents and the allegations were vague. The prosecution, opposing the bail, argued that assuming that the woman was suffering from some mental illness, the accused took undue advantage and raped her. Justice Prakash D Naik noted that the woman had changed her statement two days after the FIR was filed.