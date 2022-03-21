Mumbai: Two lose over Rs 9.40 lakh to bank fraud

A 43-year-old homemaker from Malad (West) recently approached the Malad police with a complaint that Rs 6.70 lakh was withdrawn from her bank account even though she had not shared any personal detail. Similarly, a 47-year-old man approached the Nirmal Nagar police in Khar (East) claiming he did not share his bank details but Rs 2.72 lakh was withdrawn from his credit card.

In the first case, the woman told the police she received a phone call on March 8 from her bank’s executive asking her if she withdrew Rs 6.70 lakh in two transactions. The woman told the executive that she did not know about it. The executive asked if she shared her personal details like credit card number or One Time Password but the woman replied in the negative.

On the same day, Rs 2 lakh was refunded to her account and the woman thought she would get back the remaining amount but she did not get it back. She then approached the Malad police station on March 18 and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown cyber-criminal for withdrawing money from her account.

Similarly, in the second case the man, who runs a business of insurance and loan and has been using a credit card for the last 15 years, approached the Nirmal Nagar police on March 17. He alleged that he tried to buy a dairy product online for Rs 594 when he received a message from the bank that his credit card limit had ended. He then realised that some cyber fraudster on January 15 and 16 used his credit card details to withdraw Rs 2.72 lakh. The man claimed before the police that he never shared details of his credit card with anyone. An FIR has been registered by the police against unknown persons.