Mumbai: Two lawyers among seven booked for charges of ‘rape, extortion

The woman has also alleged that her employer tried to extort money from her and demanded Rs 50 lakh from her.

Seven persons, including two senior lawyers, have been booked on charges of rape, extortion, criminal intimidation, defamation and theft on the complaint a 35-year-old female advocate, police said Monday.

The complainant has claimed that she worked under one of the lawyers named in the case, who allegedly raped her on office premises between May 22 and July 23 on the pretext of providing her with a well-paid job.

“Another senior lawyer booked in the case was a friend of her employer who would frequently visit their office in South Mumbai. The complainant has said he also allegedly molested her on the office premises,” an officer said.

The woman has also alleged that her employer tried to extort money from her and demanded Rs 50 lakh from her. In her complaint, the woman has also claimed that five office staffers, including two women, had stolen Rs 10,000 cash from her and supported the main accused in committing the crime.

The senior inspector of the police station, where the case has been registered, said an FIR was registered Saturday. “The case was registered on the basis of the woman’s statement. No one has been arrested as the matter is still under investigation,” he said. The seven persons named in the FIR will be summoned for recording their statement, police said.