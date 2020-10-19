Mumbai: Two labourers, repairing water pipeline, electrocuted

The labourers were fixing a leakage in a water pipeline at Suman Nagar behind Traffic Chowki in Kurla east around 8 am.(Representational)

Two labourers died of electrocution while repairing a water pipeline in Kurla on Monday. Five others were injured.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered an inquiry with additional municipal commissioner P Velarsu, who is in-charge of hydraulic department, seeking a report within 15 days.

The labourers were fixing a leakage in a water pipeline at Suman Nagar behind Traffic Chowki in Kurla east around 8 am. All seven labourers were rushed to Rajawadi hospital where Amol Kale (40) and Ganesh Ugale (45) were declared dead. The injured labourers were discharged by evening.

Electrical equipment, including a dewatering pump, was being used in the repair work. As per preliminary information, the labourers were working on the dewatering pump, when they suffered electric shock. Nehru Nagar police has registered an accidental death report.

Mahendra Zankar, secretary of Municipal Kamgar Sangh, said, “Usually labourers are given instructions on using generators. Fearing an incident like today’s, time and again we have requested that electricians should also be sent wherever electrical work is involved, but labourers are forced to do electrical work. We are demanding monetary compensation for the families of the deceased and also a job for a family member.”

