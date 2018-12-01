Mumbai: Two labourers die after falling from 10th floor at construction site

Two labourers died after falling from the tenth floor of an under-construction building near RK Studio in Chembur on Friday. Govandi Police has registered a case of negligence against the site supervisor and the builder for not providing adequate safety gear to the labourers working at the location.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Ahmed Shaikh (35) and Rajendra Kol (41), who are from Katni in Madhya Pradesh. The police said the incident took place around 9.30 am on Friday following which local residents approached the police station.

Senior Inspector Shashikant Mane, from Govandi police station, said: “By the time we reached the spot, an ambulance was already there.

They took the two men to Shatabdi hospital where they were declared dead before admission.” Doctors said the workers died due to multiple injuries.

According to the police, the workers came to Mumbai eight years ago and since then they had been working with the same contractor.

“Initially, they were working at a different construction site. But since last year, they had been working in Chembur. The two were daily wage earners and would earn between Rs 500 and Rs 800 per day,” Mane said.

On Thursday, when the two were standing on a wooden ledge across a duct on the tenth floor and working, the ledge broke and they fell.

A man present at the construction site said: “Everything happened all of a sudden. Another labourer who was with them on the tenth floor had come down to take some material. During this time, the wooden plank broke and they fell.”

The police have recorded the statement of Asgar Shaikh, the younger brother of Ahmed. He told The Indian Express: “I have been working with my brother at the same construction site for a while. He was very efficient and would never hurry up. If needed, he would take a few minutes more but would complete the work properly.”

The bodies of the two labourers were later taken to Rajawadi Hospital and following a post-mortem, handed over to their families.

Ahmed is survived by his wife, son and a daughter. Kol’s wife, two sons and a daughter live in Madhya Pradesh.