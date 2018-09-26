Mumbai: Two kids of a family die, two other hospitalised

Pant Nagar Senior Police Inspector Rohini Kale said that the two children resided with their parents in the Kamraj Nagar area of Ghatkopar (east). (Source: Thinkstock) Pant Nagar Senior Police Inspector Rohini Kale said that the two children resided with their parents in the Kamraj Nagar area of Ghatkopar (east). (Source: Thinkstock)

After four children suddenly required hospitalisation on Tuesday, two of them succumbed in Rajawadi hospital, raising suspicion over whether some infection or food poisoning led to their death.

Pant Nagar Senior Police Inspector Rohini Kale said that the two children resided with their parents in the Kamraj Nagar area of Ghatkopar (east).

“The younger sister Nandini Yadav, who is three-year-old, died due to cold and fever. The elder brother Kishore, who is four, died after suffering from fits. As of now, there is no clarity on the cause of death. We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” Kale said.

She added that while the parents are safe, the two elder siblings, Rohit (8) and Krishna (12) suffer from abdominal pain and have been admitted in Rajawadi hospital. “The daughter Nandini was brought dead to hospital, while Kishore died 15 minutes after admission. They were not vomiting and showed no physical signs of any injury,” said Dr Vidya Thakur, medical superintendent at the hospital.

She added that the other two brothers are stable and only suffer stomach pain.

A post mortem was later conducted in Rajawadi mortuary where forensic experts said samples of viscera and of abdomen have been preserved for chemical analysis. “We are awaiting histopathology report to understand what happened to the children. The girl was not well since several days. But the parents have not been able to clear a clear medical history,” a doctor said.

An officer said that Nandini was breast-fed by her mother last night and then put to sleep. She passed away during sleep. Kishore woke up in the morning and had a fit. Both were rushed to the Rajawadi hospital where they were declared dead. Kale said, “As of now, it does not seem to be a case of food poisoning. However, we will be waiting for the post mortem report.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App