Mumbai: Two journalists arrested for ‘extortion’

On Wednesday, the police laid a trap for the two men in Goregaon and caught them red-handed accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

Two local journalists were arrested in Goregaon on Wednesday for allegedly threatening a resident and extorting money from him.

The journalists, identified as Rakesh Kashyap and Lalesh Bhagat, had accused the complainant, a 27-year-old man, of felling a peepal tree behind his home, when in fact it had fallen on its own. Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI), said that Kashyap and Bhagat tweeted a picture of the fallen tree and showed the post to the complainant. “They told the complainant that they would file a complaint with the BMC unless he paid them Rs 50,000,” he added.

The complainant paid them Rs 15,000 at first, after which the accused asked for Rs 30,000 more, which also he paid, said Thakur. However, when the journalists asked for another Rs 15,000, the man filed a complaint with the Goregaon police station on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the police laid a trap for the two men in Goregaon and caught them red-handed accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant. “We have seized several press identification cards from the accused. They have also threatened and extorted money from hawkers in a similar manner,” Thakur said.

The police are looking for one more person, an accomplice of the journalists.

