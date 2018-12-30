Mumbai: Two infants die from ‘food poisoning’ at Chembur orphanage

TWO INFANTS residing in Chembur orphanage Bal Anand have died from suspected food poisoning, while four others, all aged less than one year, remain admitted in hospitals.

Five-month-old Khushi died within minutes of admission to Zen hospital, Chembur, on December 26. Another baby, 10-month-old Jaydeep, who was transferred to Kohinoor Hospital from Zen for intensive care support, succumbed a day later.

“One baby died immediately after admission. She had loose motions and dehydration,” said paediatrician Dr Kavita Gohil from Zen hospital. She added that three others, aged less than one, are undergoing treatment and remain stable. A baby also remains admitted in Kohinoor Hospital.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased conducted at JJ hospital has not opined a conclusive cause of death.

The police said histopathology report is awaited for both. Forensic experts have found consolidation of lungs with pleural effusion in Jaydeep, indicating collection of liquid between lungs and the chest wall.

The orphanage, an adoption centre monitored regularly by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), houses 52 children aged till 18 years. On December 25, six children had suffered diarrhoea and dehydration, following which they were rushed to Zen hospital.

Dr Roy Patankar, medical director at the hospital, said the children had acute gastroenteritis. “The remaining children will be discharged soon,” he added.

“We will be looking into the incident. The CWC is inquiring into it,” said Pravin Ghuge, chairperson of Child Rights Commission. He added that a visit by CWC officials has confirmed the suspicion of food poisoning.

CWC officials said it is suspected that the milk the children consumed led to diarrhoea. “But not every child suffered complications. Only a few started vomiting and had loose motions,” said an official.

Senior Inspector Shashikant Mane of Govandi police said, “We have registered an accidental death report. We are investigating whether food poisoning led to the deaths of the two infants.”