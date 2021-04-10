Mumbai: Two I-T inspectors held for accepting bribe

The CBI said it has recovered cash of about Rs 7 lakh and seized incriminating documents relating to investment in commercial residential properties from an accused. (Representational)

The CBI on Thursday night arrested two inspectors posted in the investigation unit of the income tax (I-T) department in Mumbai for accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from the owner of a logistics firm that was searched for alleged tax evasion.

The agency had registered a case against three I-T inspectors – Dilip Kumar, Ashish Kumar and S N Rai – for demanding a bribe for allegedly “diluting” the case against the firm after the owner of company filed a complaint with the CBI, said sources.

The three inspectors were part of the recent searches carried out at the firm by the I-T department.

“The CBI laid a trap and caught two inspectors while accepting the bribe of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively, from the complainant. The agency arrested one of the accused while he tried to flee,” said the CBI spokesperson. The third inspector had not come to the spot where the other two were caught red-handed.

The agency also searched three premises in Mumbai and Delhi in connection with the case. The CBI said it has recovered cash of about Rs 7 lakh and seized incriminating documents relating to investment in commercial residential properties from an accused.

A lower court in Mumbai on Friday remanded both the arrested I-T inspectors to judicial custody.