Mumbai: Two hrs after receiving news of son’s birth; 28-year-old RPSF constable run over by local train at Mahim

Ramavtar Gujar Ramavtar Gujar

Just two hours after a Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) constable came to know about the birth of his second child, the 28-year-old was run over by a Churchgate-bound fast local train while crossing tracks, police said Saturday. A case of accidental death has been registered by Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP).

The constable, Ramavtar Gujar, reportedly had detained a man for trespassing Friday night and was taking him to Mahim station when the incident occurred. Gujar was flung away due to the impact of the collision and sustained grievous head injuries as he hit a nearby signal pole, police said.

The accused, meanwhile, escaped with injures as Gujar had managed to push him away on seeing the approaching train, police said. A second RPSF constable, Rahul Pawar, accompanying them escaped unhurt in the incident.

According to police, constables Gujar and Pawar were deployed on patrolling duty between Mahim and Bandra Friday night. At 10.55 pm, when they were patrolling the railway tracks near Mahim station, Gujar caught a suspected thief, later identified as Santaram Nalawade (55), walking along the tracks.

Nalawade, police said, had told the two constables that he lived in a nearby slum and was crossing the tracks to reach home. Gujar, however, detained Nalawade for crossing the tracks in an inebriated state.

The two constables were taking Nalawade back to the platform at Mahim station and had crossed five tracks before they reached the fast line where a Churchgate fast local train hit Gujar.

“Gujar had pushed Nalawade away from the tracks but was himself hit by the outer frame of the speeding train and was thrown away due to the impact of the collision. He hit his head on a nearby signal pole and sustained grievous head injuries,” Vilas Chaughule, Senior Police Inspector of Bandra GRP, said. Gujar was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police said Nalawade sustained injuries on his face due to the fall, while Pawar, who was walking a little ahead at the time of the accident, escaped unhurt.

A native of Rajasthan, Gujar had joined the force in 2015 and was attached with Thakurli battalion of RPSF. He was deployed at the chronic ‘fatka’ point at Mahim between 3 pm and 11 pm. According to police, Gujar had come to know about the birth of his second son just two hours before the accident. On Saturday, his body was sent to his native village.

In August last year, GRP and RPF had identified about 100 ‘fatka’ points and had deployed security personnel to prevent such cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.