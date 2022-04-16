Mumbai: Two held with charas worth over Rs 60 lakh

The anti narcotics cell of the Mumbai police arrested two persons with 2.25 kg of charas worth over Rs 60 lakh. The two accused persons, who the police believe supplied charas to drug peddlers across the city, were arrested from Dharavi.

The police are currently interrogating them to find out the source of the contraband and the recipients.

An officer said that the Bandra unit of the ANC received a tip-off about two persons in Dharavi passing on charas to other peddlers. Accordingly, the police team laid a trap and detained two persons near Dharavi koliwada bus stop. On searching them, the police team found 2.25 kg of charas in their possession.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The arrested duo has been identified as Sunil Nayak (45), who hails from Rajasthan and Nevji Miya (60) from Bihar. The police suspect that Nayak was the one who procured the contraband to be sold off to others.

The accused were produced before a local court and remanded in police custody.

An officer said that more arrests are likely in the case as they will be questioning the accused about the source of the contraband and who else was to receive supply of the narcotic.