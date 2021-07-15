Mumbai: Two held with ‘Afghani charas’ worth Rs 1 crore

The police are now questioning the accused to find out who else was involved in the drug network.

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested two persons with “Afghani charas”, believed to be sourced from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The police said that the seized contraband was worth over Rs 1 crore.

An officer from the Bandra unit of ANC said that following a tip-off, they detained two persons from the Gamdevi Dongar area of Andheri West with the narcotics on Tuesday. The duo, both in their twenties, were frisked and the police found 2.05 kg of charas worth Rs 1 crore on them.

During questioning, the police learnt that the accused supplied the high quality charas between Andheri and Bandra. “We suspect the duo supplied the narcotics to other peddlers in the area…,” said an officer.

The duo was on Tuesday produced before a local court, which remanded them in police custody.