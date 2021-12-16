Mumbai: Two held for selling duplicate driving licences

The Mumbai Police recently arrested two persons for allegedly making duplicate driving licenses and selling them for Rs 1,500 each. The police said the two were making duplicate licenses for the last three years and operated from an office near Regional Transport Office in Tardeo.

The two have been identified as Gyaneshwar Rangnath Ghughe and Dabir Ahmed Murgud.

Crime Branch Unit III last week received a tip-off that the duo have been running a fake driving license racket near Tardeo RTO.

Accordingly, they laid a trap by sending a decoy customer. “One of our men approached them and said he wants to make a duplicate driving license,” said an

officer.

Subsequently, officers raided their office and arrested Ghughe. “Murgud managed to escape… On Monday, Murgud was arrested,” said an officer, adding that they have been booked for cheating and forgery.