Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Mumbai: Two held for selling duplicate driving licences

The two have been identified as Gyaneshwar Rangnath Ghughe and Dabir Ahmed Murgud.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
December 16, 2021 12:21:21 am
Suresh Pujari, Philippines, Gangster Suresh Pujari, extortion, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest newsCrime Branch Unit III last week received a tip-off that the duo have been running a fake driving license racket near Tardeo RTO.

The Mumbai Police recently arrested two persons for allegedly making duplicate driving licenses and selling them for Rs 1,500 each. The police said the two were making duplicate licenses for the last three years and operated from an office near Regional Transport Office in Tardeo.

Accordingly, they laid a trap by sending a decoy customer. "One of our men approached them and said he wants to make a duplicate driving license," said an
officer.

Subsequently, officers raided their office and arrested Ghughe. “Murgud managed to escape… On Monday, Murgud was arrested,” said an officer, adding that they have been booked for cheating and forgery.

