Mumbai: Two held in Juhu with pistol, five bullets

They first picked up 24-year-old Mukesh Vishnoi, who works as an LPG gas cylinder delivery boy in Badlapur, and seized the weapon and ammunition from him.

On Saturday, the police caught 35-year-old Netraj Singh, who runs a restaurant in Shahapur town in Thane district.

Mumbai Police crime branch arrested two men from Juhu and recovered a country-made pistol and five bullets from their possession. Crime branch officials reportedly laid a trap at the Nehru Nagar slum colony on Friday evening after receiving information that the men were planning to sell the illegally acquired weapon.

