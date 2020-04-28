Mumbai: Two held, four detained as police patrol team attacked at Shivaji Nagar

A senior police officer said around 6.30 pm Sunday, a police team from Shivaji Nagar station reached the Road No. 8 and 90 Feet Road intersection and asked a crowd, which had gathered in the area, to return home. (Representational) A senior police officer said around 6.30 pm Sunday, a police team from Shivaji Nagar station reached the Road No. 8 and 90 Feet Road intersection and asked a crowd, which had gathered in the area, to return home. (Representational)

At least two persons were arrested and four others detained after a mob of around 30 people allegedly attacked a police patrolling team and pelted their vehicle with stones at Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Sunday, police said. The crowd reportedly tried to take off a mask a police inspector was wearing and attacked another officer with an iron rod, police added.

According to police, there have been several complaints about difficulty in enforcing the lockdown in the eastern suburbs, including Shivaji Nagar, of the city that comprises mostly of slums.

A senior police officer said around 6.30 pm Sunday, a police team from Shivaji Nagar station reached the Road No. 8 and 90 Feet Road intersection and asked a crowd, which had gathered in the area, to return home. “A crowd of around 25-30 men and two women tried to obstruct the policemen and started chanting slogans against the police. Someone from the crowd then tried to take off a mask worn by Police Inspector Khandekar,” the officer said. Khandekar is 56 years old and was unnecessarily put to risk by exposing his face, he added.

“Someone from the crowd also pulled out an iron rod and hit another officer. The officer, however, managed to move away, but the rod hit his hand, injuring him. As the police team started to leave, someone from the crowd also pelted stones at their vehicle,” the officer added.

The police team alerted the police station, following which a large police unit was sent to the spot that had to use force to disperse the crowd.

Police have registered an FIR against the people who had assembled at the spot under various sections, including obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty. “Based on CCTV camera footages, we have identified around four persons, two of whom have been placed under arrest. We are trying to identify others who will also be arrested,” the officer said.

The officer added that several people have been circulating video clips of people being on the road in these areas and have been trying to give it a communal colour. “Hence, we have been making extra efforts to ensure that people do not assemble outside their houses and follow social distancing,” the officer added.

