Mumbai: Two held for trying to siphon off Rs 50 crore from ICICI bank

Amid a series of bank frauds in recent months, a leading private sector bank had a narrow escape as two men from Mumbai allegedly tried to transfer a large fixed deposit amount to their bank account. Goregaon police have arrested two men for allegedly trying to siphon off Rs 50 crore from the ICICI’s fixed deposit account of an Andhra Pradesh-based man. Police said they are also investigating the role of bank officials in the case.

The police said the two — Arun Goel (55) and Balasubramaniam Nageshwar Ketna (46) — real estate agents from Goregaon and Mira Road, respectively, were arrested in the case. According to the police, the duo had read about a similar scam and hatched a plan based on that.

“After over a month of planning, they tried to execute it on August 20,” said an officer.

Goel went to the Goregaon branch of the bank and opened a savings account, claiming that huge money would be transferred to his account by the end of the month. On August 23, Goel called the bank and inquired whether they had received a letter in his name. Following which on August 27, the Goregaon branch received a letter from their Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur branch, asking them to hand over the money to Goel.

“The bank account belonged to one Nimgauda. The letter stated that the account holder has given the power of attorney along with the fixed deposit (FD) receipt to Goel. After he shows the necessary documents, the letter asked the Goregaon branch to transfer the amount in his account,” said an officer.

Initially, Goel went to the Goregaon branch alone and checked the letter. He then called his accomplice Ketna and asked him to get the power of attorney and the fixed deposit receipt. “On checking the letter, power of attorney and the FD receipt, branch manager Karan Singh got suspicious and called the Guntur branch to check on the letter’s veracity,” said an officer. After the bank manager from the Guntur branch confirmed that they didn’t dispatch any letter, Singh called the Goregaon police.

The duo, who, the manager alleged were trying to siphon off Rs 50 crore, were arrested. An ICICI Bank spokesperson said: “ICICI Bank has a robust screening process which helped its branch officials to detect the fake fixed deposit receipt.”

