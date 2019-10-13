Mumbai: Two held for trying to kidnap minor

Mumbai Police arrested two persons Saturday for trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Dongri. According to the police, the accused allegedly had placed a wet napkin, suspected to be soaked with chloroform, over the girl’s face following which the minor started feeling dizzy. The men were, however, caught as her friends raised an alarm, police said.

The victim told police that after writing an exam in the morning she was scheduled to attend a physical training lecture, when around 11.30 am she started feeling ill and excused herself from class. “As her hands were aching, she took permission to skip the lecture and came out on the lane. She was standing with three friends when the two accused reportedly came nearby and forced the napkin on her face,” a police officer said.

Her friends, police said, managed to push the two men away, while the girl ran to her house, located nearby, and alerted her grandmother. “While her two friends were trying to get hold of the suspected kidnappers, the victim’s grandmother came to the spot and raised an alarm,” the police officer said. After local residents reportedly caught the accused, Mumbadevi MLA Amin Patel, who was at the spot, took them to Dongri police station. The case was later transferred to neighbouring JJ Marg police station, while the victim was admitted to JJ hospital.

The two men, police said, are from Warangal in Telangana and sell ayurvedic medicines. Police have seized two bags of ayurvedic medicines from the accused. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

“We are also checking CCTV footage of the spot to ascertain the exact sequence of events. Local residents have claimed that their third accomplice had fled after her grandmother raised an alarm for help. We are checking that too,” an investigator added.