Mumbai: Two held for tampering with ATMs to clone cards

Two members of a gang were arrested in Bhayander last week for allegedly fitting skimmers in ATM machines to clone credit and debits cards, police said.

The accused were identified as Kishorebhai Naiya (33), a native of Surat who was staying in Dongri, and Hemant Jain (32), a native of Rajasthan who was living in Andheri east. The team of policemen who arrested the duo on October 14 were led by Atul Kulkarni, DSP, Bhayander Division.

Five cloned debit cards, a skimmer, a cloning device and three mobile phones were recovered from their homes, Kulkarni said. Naiya and Jain said they got the items from two Mumbai-based men.

“The gang had been fitting skimmers and cameras in ATM machines across Bhayander. They would use the skimmers to copy the data in the magnetic strips of the cards and the cameras to capture the pin numbers entered in the machines. Sometimes they would also wait inside the ATM booth and watch customers enter the pin numbers,” said Kulkarni.

Naiya and Jain are the technical members of the gang who were tasked with using the data stored in the skimmers to create cloned debit and credit cards, the DSP added.

With the cloned cards in their possession, the gang is able to carry out transactions even as the original cards remain with the account holders, police said.

“The accused have claimed that of the five cards seized from them, three were used to carry out transactions worth Rs 1 lakh,” said Kulkarni.

The police is on the lookout for more members of the gang. “Once we arrest the other men, we will know how much data they have stolen,” the DSP said.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch earlier this week arrested six members of an inter-state gang who allegedly siphoned off several crores using the same technique.

