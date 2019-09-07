Mumbai: Two held for strangling, running over 23-yr-old man

Two persons have been arrested for the murder of a 23-year-old man, whose body was found near Mithi river in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area in August, police said.

The case, earlier believed to be a hit-and-run accident, was cracked by the police after they identified the victim using a mobile phone found on the body, police added.

According to police, Roshan Chavan, a resident of Laljipada area in Kandivali (west), was assaulted and strangled to death by five men, who later crushed the body with a vehicle to mislead the police.

On September 2, police arrested two accused — Ravi Jaiswal (24) and Rahul Gaud (22), both residents of Laljipada area. Jaiswal and Chavan reportedly had a fight over trivial issue a week before the latter was murdered, police said. “The men had fought over using a common toilet in the area. Chavan had even slapped Jaiswal’s brother Shubham, which angered them,” an investigating officer said.

Jaiswal reportedly hatched a plan to eliminate Chavan, following which Shubham, along with three others, called the 23-year-old to a party at Laljipada. “The five men got drunk and then took a taxi to buy more alcohol from a restaurant near the airport,” the officer said.

Jaiswal, who was not present at the party, reportedly met the five men near the airport and took Chavan to a service road outside R-2 ground near Mithi river in BKC where the accused allegedly beat up Chavan and then strangled him to death with a piece of cloth, police said. Jaiswal, who was a driver with an app-based cab service company, allegedly ran over Chavan’s body with the vehicle to make it seem like a hit-and-run accident case, police said.

“Once Chavan was identified, we went to his residential area where locals confirmed that Shubham was the last person to be seen with the victim. While looking for Shubhan, police simultaneously scrutinised CCTV camera footage of the spot (where the body was found), which confirmed that the five men killed him,” the officer said.

While Shubham could not be traced, police started looking for his brother Jaiswal, who was traced to Uttar Pradesh and brought to BKC police station for investigation.

According to police, Jaiswal initially tried to mislead the interrogators but later revealed the identities of the four other accused, following which Gaud, another accused, was arrested on September 2 and booked the duo on charges of murder. Three other accused are absconding.