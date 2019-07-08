Mumbai: Two held for ‘smuggling’ 180 kg of ganja

The police on Saturday arrested two men in Mankhurd for allegedly smuggling 180 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 36 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) intercepted a car on the Sion-Panvel Highway in Mankhurd and found the contraband concealed in packages.

The accused were identified as Gangam Reddy (30) of Secunderabad and Akula Venkateshwaralu (33) of Medchal district in Telangana. Police said Reddy has so far smuggled more than 10,000 kg of ganja worth Rs 20 crore to distributors in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik.

An ANC officer said Reddy would normally procure the drugs in Visakhapatnam and would call distributors to the outskirts of Hyderabad to pick up the contraband. This was the first time made a trip personally to supply the drugs to Mumbai suppliers using his own car, said the officer. “He controls the supply of ganja to Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik,” said a senior police officer.

Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC, said both men were produced in court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till July 10.

The previous two sizeable hauls of ganja in the city are also linked to Visakhapatnam. In March 2018, the ANC had arrested three men in Vikhroli, who were driving a car filled with 500 kg of drugs they had picked up from the port city. Two months later, the ANC had caught two men in Vikhroli who had driven to Mumbai from Hyderabad in a car containing 167 kg of ganja, which had also allegedly been procured in Visakhapatnam