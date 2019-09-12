Mumbai: Two held for smoking on plane

THE MUMBAI Police arrested two men last week for allegedly smoking inside a plane’s toilet. The aircraft was flying from Kolkata to Mumbai.

The police identified the accused as Sabji Kalam (23) and Roni Alam (24), who are from Malda district in West Bengal. Both live in Nirmal Nagar area in Khar (east) in the city and work as labourers.

On Thursday, around 10.30 pm, they had boarded the plane at Kolkata airport. Around 12.30 am, the anti-smoking alarm went off, alerting a flight attendant.

“When cabin crew members knocked on the toilet door, the accused did not respond. The crew members then opened the door with an alternative mechanism and caught the two smoking,” a police officer said.

The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. They got bail subsequently.