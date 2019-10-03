Mumbai: Two held for ‘selling oxytocin to cowshed owners’

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested two people for allegedly selling oxytocin drug, used illegally to enhance the quantity of milk given by cows. The drug, otherwise given to women during childbirth, has been banned for veterinary use after its misuse to get more milk from cows had come to the fore. Police said the drug had a harmful effect on animals, resulting in a shorter life span. The milk secreted after the drug could result in ailments in human beings, they added.

An officer said they had information that two people in a four-wheeler were coming to deliver oxytocin to cowshed owners in Aarey. Based on this, police, along with FDA officials, apprehended the two in Morarji Nagar. “When we checked the four-wheeler, we found five boxes containing 1,000 bottles of oxytocin, valued at around Rs 60,000. We then arrested the accused,” the officer added.

The accused were identified as Najib Khotal (37) and Anis Khande (44). The police are looking for another accused, who is currently on the run. Police said they found that the drug was made in a godown in Kalyan, which will be seized by them.

FDA Assistant Commissioner (Drugs) D R Gahane said, “Oxytocin is banned for usage among animals. In human beings, it is used only in 1 ml syringes during childbirth. In this particular case, oxytocin was seized in huge quantities.” The accused were arrested under relevant sections of the IPC, Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.